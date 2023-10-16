Jermaine Dupri Calls Out Social Media Algorithms for Ruining Hip Hop Culture

Jermaine Dupri, the legendary hip hop mogul, has taken a stand against the social media algorithms that he believes are responsible for ruining the culture. Dupri’s realization came after watching a video of Jay-Z questioning why the hip hop community has focused on building up social media platforms instead of its own infrastructure.

Dupri’s awakening was further solidified when he experienced firsthand the negative impact of these algorithms. One of his songs was hit with a copyright infringement claim on TikTok, making it clear to him that the culture had given away too much power.

While Dupri acknowledges the contributions of industry figures from the past, such as Jimmy Iovine, Diddy, and the late Andre Harrell, he believes that many of today’s figureheads can be easily bought. He does, however, mention LVRN Records as an exception.

In addition, Dupri comments on the recent BET Hip Hop Awards, stating that he heard nothing but negativity. Fortunately, he was able to avoid the criticism due to his successful So So Def 30th anniversary showcase, which featured a reunion with Bow Wow, Ludacris, Nelly, and Da Brat-Tat-Tat.

Bow Wow, Dupri’s protégé, also voiced similar grievances on Twitter, suggesting that it’s time for the older generation to stop talking and start leading example.

It is clear that Jermaine Dupri has a deep concern for the state of hip hop culture and believes that the focus should shift towards preserving and building its own infrastructure rather than being reliant on social media platforms.

