Jermaine Durpi Expresses Concerns About the State of Hip Hop and Social Media

Jermaine Durpi recently shared his thoughts on the current state of Hip Hop and how social media may be negatively impacting the culture. He expressed his frustration with artists giving away their ideas and creativity for free on social media platforms.

In a video posted on Instagram, Durpi referenced a video of JAY-Z discussing the culture’s relationship with these apps. He reflected on his own personal experience of having one of his videos muted Tik Tok, despite it being his own music with his voice. Durpi expressed his dissatisfaction with having to ask platforms for permission to use his own content.

He also commented on the lack of participation in the BET Hip Hop Awards, stating that in the past, industry figures such as Jimmy Iovine, Andre Harrell, Puff, Russell Simmons, Lyor Cohen, and Kevin Lyles, among others, cared about the culture. However, he feels that now, no one seems to care.

Despite these frustrations, the recent celebration of the 30th anniversary of Durpi’s So So Def label at the BET Hip Hop Awards showcased the impact and longevity of his work. The event featured performances Ludacris, Nelly, Bow Wow, Lil Jon, Chingy, Da Brat, and others, paying homage to the iconic Atlanta-based label.

Durpi’s concerns highlight the importance of valuing and protecting creativity in today’s digital age. Artists must be cautious about freely giving away their ideas on social media platforms, as it may diminish their control over their own work.

