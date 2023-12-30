Jeremy Renner Returns to Work After Recovering from Accident

After a year-long hiatus, Jeremy Renner is finally back on set, ready to resume his acting career. The 52-year-old actor, famous for his role as Hawkeye in The Avengers, was involved in a horrific accident while on a skiing vacation at the beginning of 2023. However, through a long and challenging rehabilitation process, Renner has made a remarkable recovery.

Renner’s accident occurred when he was run over and crushed a snowplow, resulting in the fracturing of 32 bones. He underwent intensive care treatment and spent six weeks in the hospital before being discharged. Despite his discharge, Renner still had to undergo an extensive rehabilitation program to regain his strength and mobility.

The actor’s return to work was announced his castmate Emma Laird, who shared a picture of Renner on the set of their upcoming project, the thriller series Mayor of Kingstown, on her Instagram Stories. Laird expressed her excitement, stating, “It’s happening. Back with my favorite guy.”

Renner is known not only for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also for his appearances in other major films such as Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, American Hustle, and 28 Weeks Later. He also stars in his own miniseries, Hawkeye, which can be streamed on Disney+.

After such a long break and recovering from his severe injuries, Renner’s return to work marks a significant milestone in his career. It is expected that he will have a renewed passion for being in front of the camera as he completes filming for the next season of Mayor of Kingstown and continues to pursue his life as a Hollywood actor.

Renner’s determination and resilience in overcoming adversity serve as an inspiration to his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. His return to work is not only a personal triumph but also a testament to the human spirit’s capacity for healing and growth.