Former NASCAR Driver Bubba Mayfield Returns to 5 Flags Speedway for Exciting Race

In an eagerly anticipated event on Monday, former NASCAR driver Bubba Mayfield will make his triumphant return to 5 Flags Speedway. Mayfield, well-known for his success on the local short track racing scene in the southeast, will participate in the Faith Chapel Outlaws 50 race.

Excitement surrounds Mayfield’s return as he hopes to showcase his skills and put on a spectacular show for the fans. Reflecting on the upcoming race, Mayfield expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It’ll be fun. Hopefully, we’ll be up front with the rest of them and put on a good show. But yeah, just to be here and be a part of this, it’s great for us.”

Throughout the Grand National Series this season, Mayfield has enjoyed tremendous success. Running the series extensively, he has achieved an impressive six victories in races held in locations such as the Carolinas and Montgomery, Alabama. Although predominantly racing on asphalt tracks, Mayfield is thrilled to be back in a late model and especially excited to compete alongside his close friend and fellow former NASCAR National Series racer, Chad Chaffin.

Mayfield expressed his admiration for Chaffin, remarking, “Like, I’ve raced against Chad Chaffin quite a bit when I was in Nashville. Chad and I are good friends, and Bubba, obviously, that’s whose backup car I’m running his car. He runs good. Got a lot of good stuff around me. Got a lot of good people around me. Hopefully, I’ll be as good as they are.”

Race enthusiasts and fans can witness the action-packed Faith Chapel Outlaw Late Model event on Monday, December 4th, exclusively on Racing America. The event is part of the Monday Snowball Derby weekend Package, as well as the All Access Weekend PPV Pass. Don’t miss Mayfield’s epic return to the iconic 5 Flags Speedway.