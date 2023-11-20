Jenson Button Reminds McLaren of Their Forgetfulness, Reflects on Red Bull’s Dominance

In a lighthearted exchange at the Fanzone during the Las Vegas Grand Prix, former Formula 1 driver Jenson Button playfully teased McLaren about an oversight they made on social media. McLaren had recently celebrated their 500th podium finish in Formula 1, but in their commemorative graphic, they failed to include Button, who achieved 26 podiums during his tenure with the team between 2010 and 2017.

Button didn’t miss the opportunity to point out the mistake, jokingly mentioning that his 26 podium finishes must not have counted for McLaren, narrowing their achievement to 475. With a good-natured sense of humor, he playfully refused to mention McLaren when discussing standout teams, instead focusing on their fantastic performance. He highlighted the impressive progress made Williams, for whom he currently serves as an ambassador.

While Button’s banter with McLaren provided amusement, he also shared his thoughts on the current Formula 1 season. Button believes that Red Bull’s dominance might be challenged in the future as other teams, such as McLaren and Mercedes, continue to push closer to their performance level. Despite Red Bull’s advantage this year, Button suggests that a mix-up in the rankings could occur next season. He emphasized the significance of competition among the big teams at the front, where even a minor slip-up can make a noticeable difference in the final standings.

As fans eagerly anticipate the next season of Formula 1, Button’s remarks serve as a reminder that the sport constantly evolves, with multiple teams striving for victory. The prospect of an upset keeps the excitement alive, ensuring that Formula 1 remains compelling for both participants and spectators alike.

FAQ

What was the mistake McLaren made on social media?

McLaren forgot to include Jenson Button in their commemorative graphic celebrating their 500th podium finish, despite Button achieving 26 podiums during his time with the team.

Who did Jenson Button playfully tease during the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Button playfully teased the McLaren team about their forgetfulness regarding his podium achievements.

What teams are getting closer to challenging Red Bull’s dominance in Formula 1?

According to Button, teams like McLaren and Mercedes have shown significant progress and competitiveness, indicating a chance for an upset in the future.