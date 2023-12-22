Jennifer Love Hewitt Opens Up About Society’s Pressure to Stay Young in Hollywood

Jennifer Love Hewitt recently addressed the criticism she faced on social media for using an Instagram filter while showing off her new haircut. However, she is now reflecting on the challenges of aging in the spotlight. In a recent episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast, the actress discussed the difficulty of navigating Hollywood as you get older.

The 44-year-old mother of three revealed that aging in Hollywood is incredibly hard because people constantly scrutinize your appearance. Hewitt shared an incident where she had used a filter on a makeup-free selfie, and people immediately criticized her for looking “unrecognizable.” Even when she tried to make light of the situation posting more filtered selfies, the jokes were met with more criticism.

Hewitt acknowledged that people in the industry tend to freeze you at a certain age and expect you to always look the same. For her, that “ideal” age was somewhere between 23 and 25. However, she emphasized that during those years, she didn’t feel self-confident and constantly felt watched. She also shared the experience of being objectified at a young age, such as being on the cover of Maxim at 17 without fully understanding why.

Despite the pressure to maintain a youthful appearance, Hewitt expressed that she likes who she is now. She feels good and confident in her own skin. However, she admitted that caring about what others think is a part of human nature, even though she strives not to let it affect her.

Jennifer Love Hewitt’s candid conversation sheds light on the ageism prevalent in Hollywood and the challenges faced actors as they grow older. It serves as a reminder that society should focus on valuing individuals for their talent and character rather than their physical appearance.