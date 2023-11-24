The Versatility of Pumpkin Spice Makeup: Embrace the Peppermint Season in Style

As the pumpkin spice season fades away, making room for the delightful peppermint flavors, Jennifer Lopez has managed to capture the essence of this transition in a TikTok video. Her pumpkin-inspired look provides the perfect farewell to the season, showcasing how pumpkin spice makeup can be effortlessly adapted and playful, depending on your outfit.

Pumpkin spice makeup, which incorporates shades of oranges, bronze, and ochre over a brown base, is closely related to the latte makeup trend. It offers a warm and cozy aesthetic that can effortlessly elevate your appearance for any occasion, including your Thanksgiving dinner.

To recreate Jennifer Lopez’s mesmerizing look, start focusing on the eyes. Lopez used Tom Ford’s Eyeshadow Quad in Desert Fox, beginning with a brown eyeshadow applied in the shape of an arch. She then proceeded to enhance her lids with a light ochre eye shadow, creating a captivating depth and warmth to her gaze.

When it comes to the rest of the face, simplicity is key. Lopez utilized her fingertips to gently tap the JLo Beauty liquid peach highlighter onto her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, providing a subtle glow that enhances her natural features.

To complete the look, Lopez outlined her lips with a brown lip liner for added definition. She then applied the JLo Beauty Beso Balm, which not only gives the lips a plumper appearance but also imparts a glossy finish that adds a touch of allure.

Let this pumpkin-inspired makeup be your guide as you navigate through the peppermint season with style. Embrace the versatility of pumpkin spice makeup, allowing it to enhance your overall look and confidently embrace the changing seasons.

