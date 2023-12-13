Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrate the Holidays in Style

Amidst the holiday season, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spreading festive cheer in their luxurious mansion. The couple, who recently rekindled their romance and tied the knot in 2022, gave a glimpse of their lavishly decorated home on social media. Instead of a traditional Christmas tree, the couple opted for an eye-catching gold Christmas tree.

In an Instagram post shared Lopez, she showcased the stunning tree adorned with golden ornaments. The decorations give a touch of opulence to the already extravagant abode, which is estimated to be worth $60 million. The background of one image captures one of their five children on a wooden buffet, adding a personal touch to the festive ambiance.

Lopez appears radiant in the pictures, posing elegantly in her white and gold outfit that complements the theme of the tree and surroundings. She accessorizes with glittery heels adorned with decorative bees, adding a touch of whimsy to her ensemble.

Aside from their holiday home decor, Lopez and Affleck have been making headlines with their newly rekindled and highly publicized relationship. Affleck co-wrote Lopez’s upcoming movie, which includes a trailer featuring a letter he penned to her back in 2002 when they were dating. The heartfelt letter reveals Affleck’s sweet sentiments towards his then-partner and their enduring connection.

Despite past challenges and their initial breakup in 2004, the couple found their way back to each other in 2021 and have been enjoying their rekindled love. They already have a blended family, as Lopez has three children from a previous relationship, and their children have been bonding as they embrace their new chapter together.

As with any relationship, there may be occasional differences, and according to Star Magazine, Lopez and Affleck have faced disagreements regarding the latter’s smoking habits. Garner, Affleck’s ex-wife, reportedly finds cigarettes ‘disgusting’ and has requested that Affleck refrain from smoking around the children.

Amidst the ups and downs, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to dazzle fans with their love story and festive celebrations. They serve as a reminder that even in the midst of worldwide chaos, joy and love can prevail.