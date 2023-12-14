Julia Roberts Joins the Ranks of Taylor Swift Fans

Julia Roberts, the renowned Hollywood actress loved for her stellar performances, recently revealed her admiration for Taylor Swift during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In a candid moment, Roberts admitted to being a devoted “Swiftie.”

During her chat with Fallon, Roberts shared her Spotify Wrapped data, jokingly describing it as embarrassing. She confessed that her top-played songs were dominated Taylor Swift’s discography. The actress then reminisced about attending Swift’s Eras Tour in June, demonstrating her unwavering dedication to the singer.

Fans might remember a 2015 Instagram post featuring Roberts on stage with Swift and Joan Baez, symbolizing her deep connection to the star. At that time, Roberts danced alongside Baez and other celebrities during Swift’s concert, purely for the sake of her daughter’s enjoyment. Looking back on the surreal experience, Roberts expressed her sheer joy, particularly due to the presence of Joan Baez in the star-studded event.

Adding another notable name to her ever-growing list of admirers, Taylor Swift has now won the heart of Julia Roberts. The actress, known for her iconic roles and unmatched talent, proudly embraces her status as a “Swiftie.”

It’s fascinating to see how influential artists like Swift inspire and captivate established figures in the entertainment industry. Through their unwavering support and admiration, these Hollywood icons exemplify the impact of music on our lives and the boundless connections it can forge.