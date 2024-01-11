Ben Affleck’s Happiness is Not Up for Debate, Says Jennifer Lopez

In a recent interview, Jennifer Lopez has addressed the concerns surrounding her husband Ben Affleck’s supposedly “unhappy” gestures at the Golden Globes. The Hollywood power couple attended the award ceremony together, where Ben was nominated for his role in the film ‘Air.’ Despite online chatter about his facial expressions, JLo assured fans that Ben is indeed happy.

“He is doing alright,” JLo stated confidently. “You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you. He is good. He is happy. He is here – he is nominated. I’m chilling, I don’t understand what people are so pressed for.”

Jennifer also pointed out the double standard in how fans scrutinize Ben’s face but not hers. “They don’t pick up on my face,” she added. Expressing her pride and support for her husband, she emphasized her joy in being at the event and her love for the movie.

The conversation took a turn when JLo was asked about her marriage, and many labeled the question as “rude.” The reporter inquired if this would be her last marriage, to which Jennifer responded with a thoughtful reflection on relationships.

“When they say you know, you know. And other times, when you didn’t know, you also didn’t know,” she explained. “I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time that you leap into anything, not just in your personal life but in your professional life as well.”

Since rekindling their romance, JLo has been open about her strong bond with Ben. She described him as her biggest fan and supporter, reciprocating her admiration for him. Jennifer expressed her pride in his nomination and her gratitude for their togetherness.

While concerns about Ben’s happiness may circulate online, Jennifer Lopez’s reassurances make it clear that their relationship is strong and supportive. Together, they continue to shine in both their personal and professional lives.