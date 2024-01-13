Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Shine at Golden Globes Despite Controversial Interview

Summary: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a stylish appearance at the Golden Globes after Affleck’s nomination, but it was overshadowed a controversial interview with Variety’s Marc Malkin. Despite the uncomfortable questions, Lopez handled the situation with grace, receiving support from fans.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck graced the red carpet in dazzling fashion at Sunday’s Golden Globes, catching the attention of the media and fans worldwide. However, it was an interview with Variety journalist Marc Malkin that stirred up controversy during the event.

During the interview, Malkin asked Lopez if her marriage to Affleck was her final one, a question that seemed intrusive and disrespectful. Lopez, showing her composure, took a moment to collect her thoughts before responding, “When they say you know, you know. And other times, when you didn’t know, you also didn’t know. I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time that you leap into anything, I do, anyway. Not just personal life but in my professional life [too].”

Lopez’s past relationships, including her marriages to Marc Anthony, Ojani Noa, and Cris Judd, were briefly mentioned in the aftermath of the controversial question, reminding everyone of her journey in finding love and happiness.

The journalist then shifted the conversation to Affleck’s role in “playing up the wedding aspect.” In response, Lopez emphasized Affleck’s support for her artistic expression, stating, “He’s my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his. I am so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated, and I’m so proud of him.”

Fans quickly rallied behind Lopez, condemning the journalist’s line of questioning. Many took to social media to express their support for the singer and actress, criticizing the interview as embarrassing and inappropriate. “This interview was so awkward – if I was J Lo, I would have walked away,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Not cool to ask such a rude question. She handled it with class.”

Despite the controversy, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s presence at the Golden Globes remained triumphant, showcasing their resilience and mutual support in the face of adversity.