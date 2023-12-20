Jennifer Laewetz Highlights Key Policy Discussions at CPC Convention

Jennifer Laewetz, a policy analyst for Warshield, an Indigenous-owned consulting firm, recently attended the Assembly of First Nations special chiefs assembly in Ottawa. While there, she witnessed the election of Cindy Woodhouse as the next national chief and also had the opportunity to meet with federal Conservative party leader, Pierre Poilievre. Laewetz has identified three major challenges for the AFN moving forward.

Firstly, she believes that unity within the organization will be a significant hurdle. Woodhouse acknowledged this in her platform, but it remains to be seen how the national chief will address this issue. Secondly, Laewetz highlights the need for the AFN to carefully navigate its relationship with the federal government. Some Indigenous nations believe that the AFN has been too friendly and accommodating towards the government, which raises concerns about the decisions being made. Lastly, Laewetz points out the absence of discussion about a forensic audit during the AFN election. The national chief’s approach to this matter will be of great interest.

Laewetz also had the opportunity to meet with Pierre Poilievre, which she arranged simply posting a tweet. She emphasized the importance of consultation to the opposition leader, although she expressed doubt about whether he would truly listen.

Despite rumors circulating on social media, Laewetz has no plans to pursue a career in politics. Her focus is on working with Indigenous nations, as she feels there is important work to be done in that area. She is dedicated to encouraging young people to engage in the political process and has gained a significant following on TikTok, where she posts short videos to make politics more accessible and enjoyable for younger audiences.

Laewetz has encountered negativity and threats on social media, particularly on platforms like Twitter. However, she remains steadfast in her commitment to building bridges and creating a safe space for individuals to express themselves politically. TikTok, in contrast, has proven to be a more positive and supportive platform for her.

As the next federal election approaches, Laewetz plans to expand her reach through the creation of a YouTube channel. She hopes that longer videos will captivate and engage people, ultimately driving interest in the political process.