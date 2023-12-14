The Met Gala: A Spectacle of Fashion, Glamour, and Celebrity

The highly anticipated annual event known as the Met Gala is not just a fashion spectacle; it’s also a place to be for many Hollywood stars. While only a select few receive the coveted invitation to step foot on the iconic Metropolitan Museum stairs, there are some celebrities who have chosen to stay away from this worldwide renowned event. Among them is the talented actress Jennifer Garner, who made the decision to never return after her first experience in 2007.

Garner, now 51 years old and a mother of Ben Affleck’s children, attended the Met Gala for the first time alongside renowned designer Valentino Garavani. Despite maintaining a positive relationship with the gala organizer and Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Garner revealed her reasons for not returning to the publication. In a recent makeup tutorial for Vogue, she confessed, “I found it a little scary, so I haven’t been back.” Even though she felt uncomfortable, Garner reminisced about her magical and elegant Valentino dress, which she described as “majestic and special.”

The actress continues to appreciate the beauty of her look, having praised the dress once again in 2018. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “You will never appreciate using the bathroom alone until you’ve been sewn into a dress – Met Gala 2007.”

Looking ahead, the fashion world is ablaze with anticipation for the upcoming Met Gala in 2024. Set to take place on May 6, this grand event will bring together the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sports at the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Vogue magazine recently announced that the theme for this gala will be “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” With their innovative spring 2024 Costume Institute exhibition, the Metropolitan Museum of Art aims to push the boundaries of imagination, inviting attendees to experience the multi-sensory facets of garment artistry.

As fashion enthusiasts eagerly await this upcoming event, they can stay connected with their favorite celebrities, royals, and the latest beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news signing up for our newsletter. Receive all the updates right in your inbox, and be a part of the cultural excitement that surrounds the Met Gala.