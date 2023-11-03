Jennifer Garner and Rita Moreno to Star in New Netflix Holiday Movie

In a surprising and exciting pairing, Jennifer Garner and Rita Moreno are set to star in the upcoming Netflix holiday movie, “Family Switch.” The film, which takes inspiration from beloved Millennial favorites like “Freaky Friday” and “13 Going on 30,” promises to deliver a heartwarming and entertaining story.

Set to premiere on November 30, “Family Switch” follows the Walker family as they navigate the challenges of growing up and finding their own paths. Jess and Bill Walker, played Garner and an ensemble cast, desperately try to keep their family together as their children begin to drift apart.

In a serendipitous turn of events, the Walkers encounter the character portrayed the legendary Rita Moreno, an astrological reader. Her mystical ways trigger an unexpected body switch that takes place on the most crucial days of the family’s lives. The film takes audiences on a time-traveling adventure, exploring pivotal moments such as a soccer tryout, a college interview, and a high-stakes record deal meeting.

The trailer for “Family Switch” introduces Moreno’s character, charmingly swaying sage and setting off a series of life-altering events. Directed McG, known for his work on “Charlie’s Angels” and “The Babysitter,” the film promises a delightful blend of humor and heart.

“Family Switch” is based on the book “Bedtime For Mommy” and boasts an ensemble cast including Ed Helms, Emma Myers, Brady Noon, Bashir Salahuddin, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Fortune Feimster. With such a talented lineup, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its unique premise and heartfelt performances.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Family Switch,” Jennifer Garner has an exciting lineup of projects in the works. She is set to reprise her role as Elektra in “Deadpool 3” and will be starring in “Family Camp” as a middle school teacher pursuing her dreams. Garner’s versatility as an actress continues to impress and entertain.

Be sure to mark your calendars for November 30 when “Family Switch” becomes available for streaming on Netflix. It’s a feel-good holiday movie that promises to deliver laughter, love, and a guaranteed good time.

