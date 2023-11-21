New Friends Reunited: Jennifer Garner Moderates Q&A with Bradley Cooper for “Maestro” Screening

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper, long-time friends and former co-stars on the hit TV show “Alias,” had a heartwarming reunion over the weekend. Garner took on the role of moderator for a Q&A panel following a screening of Cooper’s latest film “Maestro,” in which he both directs and stars.

Cooper, in a gesture of nostalgia and affection, expressed his gratitude towards Garner during the panel, stating, “Jennifer was not only the first person I ever met in L.A., but also the nicest person. She even gave me cookies.” Their enduring friendship has been evident throughout the years, with both actors often speaking highly of each other and showing their support in various ways.

Their bond was further showcased during the 32nd Annual Cinematheque Awards in 2022 when Garner playfully roasted Cooper on stage. She humorously described him as an “apple-drooling frosted haired boy wonder,” and then went on to express genuine admiration, realizing that his true beauty extended beyond his looks. Garner concluded her speech warmly inviting Cooper to her table anytime.

While their characters, Sydney Bristow and Will Tippin, respectively, were best friends on the beloved show “Alias,” their real-life friendship has only grown stronger over the years. “Alias” captivated audiences for five seasons and remains a standout show from the early 2000s.

