Matthew Perry Remembered Fondly Close Friend Jennifer Aniston

In a recent interview, Jennifer Aniston opened up about her close friendship with the late Matthew Perry. While discussing her work on “The Morning Show,” Aniston couldn’t help but address the loss of her dear friend, revealing that they had been in contact just hours before his untimely passing.

Aniston reminisced about their close bond, mentioning that they had been friends for decades since their time on the set of “Friends.” Their connection went beyond the television show, as they remained in touch over the years, discussing Perry’s health and personal struggles. The loss of Perry hit Aniston hard, as she described the experience as an “insane wave of emotions” that she had never felt before.

During her emotional interview, Aniston tearfully shared that Perry was in a good place in his life. She fondly remembered their last conversation, where he appeared happy and content. Perry had been making positive changes, prioritizing his health quitting smoking and working towards getting in shape. Aniston wanted people to know that Perry was truly on a path to bettering himself and that he had been dealing with life’s challenges with determination and resilience.

Aniston expressed her deep affection for Perry, speaking on behalf of the entire cast of “Friends” when she described their bond as a chosen family. The six actors, including Aniston, Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc, forever changed each other’s lives and carved a unique path in the entertainment industry.

The loss of Matthew Perry has left a void in Jennifer Aniston’s heart and the hearts of all those who knew him. His ability to bring laughter and joy to others will be cherished, and his memory will be honored those who loved him.