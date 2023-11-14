New Trend Alert: The Body Ballancer and the Power of Lymphatic Drainage

When it comes to wellness, Jennifer Aniston has the world’s attention. In a recent Instagram post, the Friends star shared a photo of herself in inflatable trousers with wires, introducing her followers to the Body Ballancer. This lymphatic drainage treatment is gaining popularity among celebrities like Paris Hilton and Chrissy Teigen.

The lymphatic system plays a crucial role in our immune system, consisting of lymph nodes and tubes that run throughout the body. Lymphatic drainage massage helps remove excess fluid and stimulates the movement of lymph fluids. While this treatment is not new and can be done at home using a dry body brush, the Body Ballancer offers a high-tech version with promising benefits.

Libi Roos, a health and skincare aesthetic practitioner, explains that lymphatic drainage treatment can boost your immune system. When the lymphatic system is functioning optimally, your immunity is improved. However, the Body Ballancer comes with a hefty price tag, starting at £70 per treatment in clinics and exceeding £8,500 for home use.

Roos suggests that celebrities are drawn to the Body Ballancer because it can help reduce cellulite and eliminate excess fluid before red carpet events. The treatment involves wearing a leg suit and a jacket that compress different areas of the body and provides a unique sensation. Those who work out frequently also benefit from the Body Ballancer’s ability to eliminate lactic acid and aid in muscle recovery.

Another intriguing aspect is its impact on gut health. The Body Ballancer provides a stomach massage, actively working on the colon. Roos emphasizes the importance of maintaining gut health, especially as we age and face hormonal changes.

While one trial might not be sufficient to gauge all the benefits, participants often report feeling lighter and experiencing reduced muscle soreness. Using the Body Ballancer at least three times a week is recommended, although this may be challenging for most individuals.

In the ever-evolving world of celebrity wellness trends, the Body Ballancer offers a more enjoyable experience, leaving users with a deep tissue massage-like feeling. Regular lymphatic drainage treatments may be worth considering for those with the time and financial resources. In the meantime, incorporating more immune-boosting practices like consuming vitamin C could be your ticket to a healthy winter.

FAQ about the Body Ballancer and Lymphatic Drainage:

What is lymphatic drainage?

Lymphatic drainage is a massage technique that stimulates the lymphatic system’s function, helping to remove excess fluid and enhance the circulation of lymph fluids throughout the body.

How does the Body Ballancer work?

The Body Ballancer is a high-tech device consisting of a leg suit and a jacket that compress different areas of the body. It uses controlled pressure to encourage lymphatic drainage and offers benefits such as muscle relaxation and improved gut health.

What are the benefits of lymphatic drainage treatment?

Lymphatic drainage treatment can boost the immune system, aid in muscle recovery, reduce cellulite, and help maintain gut health.

How often should I use the Body Ballancer?

Ideally, the Body Ballancer should be used three times a week for optimal results. However, it may be challenging for most people to commit to this frequency.

Is lymphatic drainage treatment expensive?

Yes, lymphatic drainage treatments can be costly. For example, a single treatment with the Body Ballancer at a clinic can start at £70, while owning a personal device like the Body Ballancer Gold can cost more than £8,500.

(Source: Examples.com)