Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Last Conversation with Matthew Perry

In a recent interview with Variety, Jennifer Aniston shared heartfelt memories of her final conversation with her “Friends” co-star, Matthew Perry. While reflecting on Perry’s life, Aniston revealed that the late actor was in a positive place before his tragic passing.

“He was happy. He was healthy,” Aniston said. “He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling.”

Perry was open about his personal struggles with alcohol and drugs, which he candidly wrote about in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” Aniston emphasized Perry’s determination to overcome his demons and improve his health.

“I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit,” Aniston added. “He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

Following Perry’s untimely death, many celebrities, including his “Friends” castmates, paid tribute to him. Aniston expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of love and support for Perry.

“It’s so beautiful,” said Aniston. “I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was.”

Aniston previously paid tribute to Perry on Instagram, describing him as someone who brought laughter into people’s lives. She expressed the deep emotions she and her castmates felt upon saying goodbye to their beloved “Matty.”

“He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us,” Aniston shared. “This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

Matthew Perry’s passing has left a lasting impact on those who knew him, and Aniston’s reflections serve as a reminder of his resilience and the joy he brought to those around him.