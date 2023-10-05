Jennifer Aniston Shines in Risqué Photoshoot for CR Fashion Book

Jennifer Aniston has been making waves with her stunning magazine looks, showcasing a new and daring side of herself. The actress recently surprised her Instagram followers with a series of pictures from a risqué photoshoot celebrating CR Fashion Book’s 10th anniversary.

For the 10th-anniversary cover, styled Editor in Chief Carine Roitfeld, Jennifer Aniston posed in a black-and-white photoshoot wearing various outfits that exuded confidence and style. In one look, she paired a white tank top with a leather bra, creating an intricate and edgy combination. Another outfit featured a Valentino ensemble with a cropped collared shirt, showing off her abs, paired with black trousers and a loosely worn tie.

Continuing to push the boundaries, Aniston embraced the ‘no pants’ trend wearing an oversized jacket and heels Saint Laurent, complemented with Tiffany & Co. earrings. Her hair was styled in effortless waves, cascading across her face, and a smoky eye look added drama to the black-and-white images.

In addition to her stunning appearance, Aniston also shared some insights into her health and wellness routine. She revealed that she prioritizes drinking plenty of water, staying active daily, and eating whole, fresh foods. Rest is also essential for her, although it can be challenging to get enough. She emphasized the importance of being mindful about the information and negativity we allow into our lives.

When it comes to her fitness regimen, Aniston prefers to keep things diverse incorporating a variety of exercises and activities into her routine. She finds motivation in challenging classes and notes that each workout is different, bringing a sense of novelty and excitement.

Jennifer Aniston’s dedication to her health and well-being is evident in her appearance and vitality. Her tips on staying fit and healthy serve as inspiration for her fans and admirers alike.

Sources:

– CR Fashion Book

– Photography Zoey Grossman

– Fashion Carine Roitfeld