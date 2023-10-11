Spanish Football Players Accuse Federation of Pressure and Coercion

A group of players from the Spanish national football team recently enjoyed a vacation in Ibiza organized the president of the Ibiza Island Council and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). However, one player, Jenni Hermoso, has filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office, alleging that the federation pressured her to make a statement in support of Rubiales, the federation’s president. Rubén Rivera, the federation’s marketing director, and Albert Luque, the sports director, have been implicated in the case. Rivera denied the allegations, stating that his interactions with Hermoso were strictly professional and that he never pressured or coerced her.

The evidence Rivera presented to the prosecutor’s office included their WhatsApp conversations during the trip. The messages showed cordial and professional exchanges. The first contact occurred in Madrid, where Hermoso asked Rivera if her friend Ana Ecube could join the trip. Rivera confirmed that Ecube could come and organized her flight. Upon arrival in Ibiza, Hermoso claims to have received a call from Miguel García Caba, the integrity director, who allegedly pressured her to participate in a Zoom call to discuss the incident that occurred during the World Cup. Hermoso asked if she was obligated to participate and was told that it was part of the federation’s protocol. Hermoso requested time to consult with her agents before making a decision.

Rivera denies any involvement in pressuring Hermoso and emphasizes that their interactions were professional. He presents additional WhatsApp messages where they discussed logistics for the trip, such as arranging entry to a VIP area at a nightclub in Ibiza.

The case continues, with Hermoso’s friend Ana Ecube also making allegations of pressure from Rubén Rivera to speak with Luque. The federation maintains their innocence, claiming that they were simply intermediaries and were not involved in any coercion.

