The Night Agent: Netflix’s Most-Watched Series of 2023

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix’s most-watched series in the first half of 2023 was not the highly popular Wednesday, but rather a new blockbuster series called The Night Agent. While Wednesday Addams’ reimagining captured the hearts of viewers in 2022, The Night Agent took center stage this year, gaining an astonishing viewership count of 812,100,000 hours worldwide.

The success of The Night Agent solidified its position at the top of the Netflix charts for an extended period, just as Wednesday did the previous year. With such impressive numbers, it comes as no surprise that the series has already been renewed for a second season. Fans can look forward to the possibility of watching both the sophomore seasons of Wednesday and The Night Agent in the same year, sparking anticipation for which series will come out on top.

While Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams brought her much acclaim and recognition, it was The Night Agent that stole the spotlight in terms of viewership. This outcome may not have been predicted many, including the show’s creators and cast, as the immense popularity of Wednesday seemed poised to continue into 2023.

Tim Burton, the executive producer and director of some episodes of Wednesday, heaped praise upon Jenna Ortega for her exceptional performance. In a recent interview with the British Film Institute, Burton expressed his admiration for Ortega’s unique talent and her ability to bring clarity, purity, and strength to the character of Wednesday Addams. He credited Ortega with elevating the show and making it a success.

Burton also revealed his involvement in the production of Wednesday’s second season, further emphasizing his faith in Ortega’s capabilities. In addition to her work on Wednesday, Ortega delighted audiences returning to the Scream franchise with Scream VI in 2023, garnering positive reviews and box office success.

While Wednesday may not have topped the list as Netflix’s most-watched series in the first half of 2023, the popularity of The Night Agent solidified its position as a must-watch show. As viewers eagerly await the release of its second season and anticipate Ortega’s continued success, it is clear that both Wednesday and The Night Agent have made their mark on the streaming platform.