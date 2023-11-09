Jenna Ortega Finds Joy in Fashion Ads Instead of Hit Netflix Series

Jenna Ortega, renowned for her role as Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series Wednesday, has recently expressed her preference for doing fashion ads rather than starring in TV shows and films. While many consider her portrayal of the beloved character to be one of her standout performances, Ortega has made it clear that her enthusiasm lies elsewhere.

Known for her multifaceted talents and entrepreneurial spirit, Ortega has quickly emerged as a young mogul in the entertainment industry. Alongside her acting career, she has published a book of essays and quotes titled “It’s All Love: Reflections for Your Heart & Soul.” Additionally, Ortega has had roles in popular Disney TV shows such as “Stuck in the Middle” and “Elena and the Secret of Avalor.” She has even graced the stage of Saturday Night Live.

Despite her success on Wednesday and the high anticipation for its second season, Ortega has publicly criticized the writing of the show and claimed to have rewritten her own dialogue as Wednesday Addams. More surprisingly, she admitted to not watching her own creation. While some may find this lack of enthusiasm disheartening, Ortega’s recent revelation sheds light on her alternative passion.

In an interview with Elle Canada, Ortega disclosed that her experience as one of the new faces of fashion house Dior was far more enjoyable than her work on TV and film. Fashion shoots and campaigns offer her a different kind of creative freedom, where worries about lines are rare and concepts are always enigmatic and imaginative. For Ortega, it’s all about the pure joy of playing.

Despite her preference for fashion, Ortega’s fans need not worry. She is set to star in the highly anticipated second season of Wednesday and will also feature in Beetlejuice 2 alongside esteemed actors Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and possibly Johnny Depp.

What are your thoughts on Jenna Ortega’s dismissal of her own show? Share your opinions in the comments below!

FAQ

1. Why does Jenna Ortega prefer fashion ads over TV shows and movies?

Jenna Ortega finds fashion ads more enjoyable because they allow for creative freedom and play. She appreciates the enigmatic concepts and the lack of strict adherence to dialogue.

2. Will Jenna Ortega continue acting despite her preference for fashion?

Yes, Jenna Ortega will continue her acting career. She is set to star in the second season of the hit Netflix series Wednesday and will also appear in the highly anticipated Beetlejuice 2.

3. Has Jenna Ortega expressed dissatisfaction with her role as Wednesday Addams?

While Jenna Ortega has criticized the writing of the show and claimed to have rewritten her own dialogue as Wednesday Addams, her portrayal of the character has been well-received audiences.