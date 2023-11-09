Jenna Ortega’s Love for Fashion Ads Outshines Netflix Series

Jenna Ortega, a rising star in the entertainment industry, has been making waves with her talent and versatility. While widely recognized for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series “Wednesday,” Ortega recently revealed that she finds more joy in working on fashion ad campaigns.

Known for her roles in popular shows like “Stuck in the Middle” and “Elena and the Secret of Avalor,” Ortega has established herself as a prominent figure in the industry. Like many young stars, she has swiftly carved out a multifaceted career. Apart from acting, Ortega is a published author, showcasing her writing prowess in her book of essays and quotes, “It’s All Love: Reflections for Your Heart & Soul.”

Despite her success in the acting realm, Ortega seems to have a greater affinity for the fashion world. In an interview with Elle Canada, she admitted that working on fashion shoots and campaigns was far more enjoyable than filming TV shows and movies. She expressed her enthusiasm for the creative concepts and the freedom from worrying about lines. Fashion ads provide her with an opportunity to indulge in pure playfulness.

While Ortega has garnered significant praise for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Tim Burton series, she has also faced criticism for her public remarks about the writing on the show. Nevertheless, her talent and popularity have soared, and audiences eagerly anticipate the release of “Wednesday” season 2.

In addition to her ongoing success on Netflix, Ortega has secured a role in the highly anticipated film “Beetlejuice 2,” where she will star alongside Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and possibly Johnny Depp. With her impressive portfolio and growing influence, Ortega continues to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

