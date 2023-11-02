Jenna Ortega: A Rising Star in Hollywood

Jenna Ortega is making waves in Hollywood as she quickly rises to stardom. From her breakout role in the Disney Channel series “Stuck in the Middle” to her critically acclaimed portrayal of the iconic character Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s “Wednesday,” she has proven her talent and versatility.

Ortega first gained recognition for her role as Harley Diaz in “Stuck in the Middle,” where she showcased her acting prowess and garnered positive reviews. This paved the way for her to venture beyond the Disney Channel and take on more significant projects.

One of Ortega’s major breakthroughs was landing the role of Tara Carpenter in the Scream franchise. She appeared in both “Scream” and “Scream VI” and is set to reprise her role in the upcoming “Scream VII” once the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes end. This demonstrates her growing presence in the horror genre.

In addition to her work in the Scream movies, Ortega is set to star as Lydia’s daughter in the highly anticipated “Beetlejuice 2.” This sequel to the beloved Tim Burton film brings together a stellar cast, including Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Monica Belluci, and Willem Dafoe. Fans can expect the film to be released in 2024, once filming resumes after the strikes.

Undoubtedly, Ortega’s most notable role to date is her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s series “Wednesday.” The darkly comedic and gothic show, created Tim Burton, reimagines the life of the iconic character. Ortega’s performance received critical acclaim, captivating both long-time fans and new viewers. She skillfully brought depth and complexity to the character, solidifying her status as a rising star.

