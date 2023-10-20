Jenna Ortega’s Iconic Portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s “Wednesday”

Jenna Ortega has become a cultural phenomenon through her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series “Wednesday.” Beginning her career at a young age, Ortega quickly gained recognition for her work in various television shows and movies, showcasing her acting talent and setting the stage for her future success.

Her breakthrough came when she was cast as Ella Lopez in the third season of the popular Netflix series “You,” marking her presence in the streaming platform’s catalog. However, it was her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the reboot of the iconic “The Addams Family” franchise that truly catapulted her to stardom. The series, directed Tim Burton, follows the coming-of-age story of Wednesday, capturing the essence of the character while adding a modern twist.

With the success of the first season, Netflix has prioritized the production of the second season of “Wednesday” once the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes come to an end. The streaming platform sees the show as a potential flagship series alongside “Stranger Things,” which is confirmed to be in its final season. Plans for multiple seasons are in consideration.

While casting decisions for the second season have not been confirmed, there have been rumors that Percy Hynes White will not return due to allegations of sexual misconduct. However, these rumors remain unconfirmed.

It is worth noting that Jenna Ortega’s schedule is already packed with upcoming projects. She is set to play Lydia’s daughter in Warner Bros.’ “Beetlejuice 2” and will reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in “Scream 7.” These commitments may complicate her availability for the second season of “Wednesday.”

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, Jenna Ortega is currently unable to portray Wednesday Addams. The strikes have led to guidelines issued the union, prohibiting actors and actresses from dressing up as characters from struck content. Members are advised to choose costumes inspired generalized characters from non-struck content and to refrain from posting photos of struck content costumes on social media.

While it remains uncertain when Ortega will be able to resume her portrayal of Wednesday Addams, her performance has undeniably cemented her status as a rising star in the industry, captivating audiences with her talent and adding a fresh take on an iconic character.