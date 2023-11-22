New Netflix Standup Special Filmed in Lake Charles

Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Standup comedian Jen Kober has chosen her hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana as the location for her upcoming Netflix standup special. The special will be filmed at The Southlake Theater on Friday, November 24th, and Saturday, November 25th. Kober invites everyone who wants to laugh and forget about the stresses of the world to join her for a night of comedy.

Kober deliberately chose Lake Charles over more traditional comedy hotspots like Los Angeles or New York City. She believes that being in her hometown will give the special a unique feel and allow her to connect with the audience on a deeper level. The show aims to provide pure entertainment without any political or lecture-like undertones.

The Southlake Theater, a state-of-the-art performance venue, is the perfect space for the filming. It is conveniently located on Nelson Road, where Skate City used to be. Tickets are available for $22.50 on JenKober.com.

What sets this Netflix special apart is that it will be produced, filmed, and edited entirely local artists and crew from Lake Charles. Kober’s longtime comedy partner and friend, Jeff Derouen, will be directing the special, bringing their 25 years of performing experience together to the project. The opening act will also be performed Derouen, and Jetuan Whedon will be the show’s hostess.

Fans will have to wait until 2024 for the release of the special on Netflix. In the meantime, Kober continues to impress both as an actor and comedian with her roles in various films and TV shows. She has appeared in popular series such as “The Righteous Gemstones,” “Dead to Me,” and “American Horror Story.” Recently, she even had a cameo in the Star Wars spinoff, “The Mandalorian.”

Kober’s standup career has taken her all over the world, with performances in cities like Berlin, Amsterdam, Zurich, and London. She has also toured extensively across the United States, covering 49 out of the 50 states. Alaska remains the one state she hasn’t performed in yet, but she hopes to change that soon.

As she prepares for the Netflix special, Kober plans to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with her family at her sister’s house. She looks forward to her sister’s delicious fried turkey and broccoli rice casserole. Before the feast, Kober will make a stop at Nelson’s Donuts to introduce out-of-town guests to the flavors of Southwest Louisiana at Pat’s of Henderson’s.

For those attending the show, The Southlake Theater is handicap accessible, and accommodations can be made for special needs upon request. And don’t forget, laughing can even burn calories, providing a lighthearted exercise after the Thanksgiving feast.

