The New and Improved Steam Deck: Enhanced Display, Battery Life, Cooling, and Network Capabilities

On Thursday, Valve unexpectedly unveiled a new model of its Steam Deck, which surpasses its predecessor in several aspects. The most significant change is the display: the previous LCD screen has been replaced with an OLED panel, delivering more vibrant colors, richer blacks, and improved contrast.

The new model now boasts a 30-50% longer battery life. This improvement is not only due to the larger battery but also because the OLED display consumes less energy. Unlike the previous LCD version, which offered a 2-8 hour battery life, the OLED console can last between 3 to 12 hours on a single charge, depending on the workload.

Furthermore, the OLED variant now features wifi 6E, providing increased bandwidth and reduced latency. Download speeds can even be up to three times faster than before.

Valve has also made advancements in the cooling system of the Steam Deck. The addition of a larger fan enables the handheld console to operate at lower temperatures than its predecessor, ensuring smoother performance during extended gaming sessions.

Thanks to the OLED panel, the new Steam Deck model is also lighter, weighing approximately 30 grams less than its LCD counterpart.

Moving forward, the Steam Deck lineup will consist of three different options:

– A 256GB, LCD model priced at 419 euros (around 158,000 Hungarian forints).

– A 512GB, OLED model priced at 569 euros (around 215,000 Hungarian forints).

– The pinnacle of the lineup will be the 1TB model, available for 679 euros (approximately 256,000 Hungarian forints).

The smallest 64GB model and the 512GB LCD variant will be phased out of the lineup and will only be available while supplies last on the Steam store.

In recent times, several manufacturers, including Asus and Lenovo, have also entered the handheld console market following Valve’s lead.

