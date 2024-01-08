Names of Prominent Figures Surface in Court Documents Related to Jeffrey Epstein Case

In a recent release of court documents pertaining to Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, the names of several well-known celebrities have emerged. Among them are Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruce Willis, Naomi Campbell, Michael Jackson, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, George Lucas, and Kevin Spacey.

While these names may raise eyebrows, it is important to note that many of them have not been accused of any wrongdoing. In fact, their inclusion in the court documents is based on mentions Giuffre and another alleged Epstein victim, Johanna Sjoberg. In her deposition, Giuffre described attending a birthday party for supermodel Naomi Campbell, where she had sexual contact with Maxwell before the event.

Naomi Campbell, who has previously acknowledged knowing Epstein through an ex-boyfriend but denied knowledge of his crimes, responded to the release of the photos of herself with Epstein. She expressed her disgust at his actions and stood in solidarity with the victims, emphasizing the need for justice and support for those who have been scarred for life.

Sjoberg, in her deposition, mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Bruce Willis, and Cameron Diaz. However, she clarified that she had not met any of them. They were simply celebrities that Epstein, while on the phone, would name-drop during their massage sessions. Representatives for DiCaprio, Blanchett, and Willis did not offer immediate comments.

Another prominent figure mentioned in the documents is legendary filmmaker George Lucas, though there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on his part. Lucas has yet to respond to the reports.

The late pop star Michael Jackson was also mentioned Sjoberg, who confirmed encountering him at Epstein’s Palm Beach home. However, she stated that she did not massage Jackson during her visit.

Finally, Kevin Spacey’s name appeared in the documents, but Sjoberg denied ever meeting the actor. Spacey had previously been identified Epstein’s former pilot as a passenger on the billionaire’s private plane.

As the court case continues, it is important to remember that inclusion in these documents does not automatically imply guilt or involvement in any illegal activities. The release of these names highlights the extensive network of high-profile connections that Epstein had, including celebrities from various industries.