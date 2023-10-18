Pinterest: The Visual Discovery Engine Company

Pinterest, Inc. (Pinterest) is a company that operates as a visual discovery engine. The platform allows users to discover and personalize visual content known as Pins. Pins are generated Pinners, creators, and businesses who create new content or save existing web content to the Pinterest platform.

Pinterest offers various types of Pins to its users. These include Standard Pins, Product Pins, Video Pins, and Idea Pins. Standard Pins are static images that link to content from around the web. They showcase products, recipes, style ideas, home inspiration, DIY projects, and more. Product Pins display items available for purchase with pricing and stock details. Video Pins feature short videos from businesses that focus on topics such as cooking, beauty, and DIY projects.

In addition to its core platform, Pinterest also provides THE YES app. This app serves as a shopping platform for fashion enthusiasts, offering a personalized feed based on the user’s brand preferences, style, and size.

Pinterest is a popular destination for individuals seeking inspiration, creativity, and unique ideas. By curating a visual collection of content, the platform empowers users to explore their interests and discover new possibilities.

