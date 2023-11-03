Jeff Frey Photography Under New Ownership as The Studio Takes Over

DULUTH, MN – A significant transition is happening in the world of commercial portrait photography as Jeff Frey Photography’s renowned headshot business hands over the reins to The Studio, a subsidiary of Swim Creative, a local marketing firm. Commencing on November 1st, 2023, the renowned headshot portion of Jeff Frey Photography will be operated as The Studio, ensuring clients receive the same level of excellence they have come to expect.

The decision to take on Jeff Frey’s headshot business was made Swim Creative during the COVID-19 pandemic as they recognized the sustainability and potential of this service. Initially, The Studio will focus solely on headshots, but plans are in place to expand the business in 2024 to include product photography for online retail. This expansion aligns perfectly with Swim Creative’s interactive department, which specializes in building e-commerce websites.

The timing and fit of this transition have been met with agreement from both parties involved. Jeff Frey and Patrice Bradley, Swim Creative’s CEO, express their mutual excitement for the future and believe this change is the perfect opportunity to maintain the exceptional standards set Jeff Frey Photography.

Jeff Frey himself is enthusiastic about redirecting his energy towards other personal endeavors, such as participating in multi-day bicycle rides, traveling, and enjoying quality time with loved ones.

The Studio can now be found at its new location: 310 E Superior Street, Suite 130 in downtown Duluth. For headshot bookings, clients are encouraged to contact The Studio via email at [email protected] or phone at 218-393-9320.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long has Jeff Frey been in the photography business?

Jeff Frey has been involved in the photography business for over 40 years.

Will the quality of service change under The Studio?

No, clients can expect the same level of excellence under The Studio as they did under Jeff Frey Photography.

What are The Studio’s future plans?

The Studio plans to expand its services in 2024 to include product photography for online retail.

Why did Swim Creative decide to acquire Jeff Frey’s headshot business?

Swim Creative recognized the sustainability and potential of the headshot service during the COVID-19 pandemic, making it an attractive business venture.

Sources: Website of The Studio – TheStudioDuluth.com