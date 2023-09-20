Jeff Foster Trucking Plans to Build First Multimodal Port Facility in Superior

Jeff Foster Trucking is embarking on an $80 million project to construct the first multimodal port facility in Superior. This facility will enable containerized cargo to be shipped to and from ports worldwide directly from Superior’s waterfront. The plans for the facility include the addition of warehousing, cranes, rail expansion, and the creation of a free trade zone that could potentially house a business incubator.

The company acquired the former Georgia Pacific fiberboard plant in 2003, which currently serves as a 53-acre waterfront facility used for cold storage. However, the site requires repairs, particularly to the failing dock wall, in order to be converted into a fully functional port facility. The city of Superior is applying for a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Harbor Assistance Program to cover the estimated $14.4 million project, with the state contributing approximately $11.5 million.

According to Jim Jones, the general manager for Jeff Foster Trucking, once the dock wall is repaired, they can gradually work on other projects to develop the facility. The site already has two rail spurs, making it well-suited for further expansion. Foster also mentioned that the idea for the multimodal port facility came about during the COVID-19 pandemic when supply chains were disrupted, and customers expressed interest in utilizing the waterfront property.

One of the driving forces behind the project was Chippewa Valley Bean in Menomonie, a Wisconsin-based business that needed to transport products to Italy during a time of rail strikes and port congestion. This sparked a series of conversations that led to the realization of the potential of the property owned Jeff Foster Trucking.

Overall, the construction of the multimodal port facility in Superior is expected to attract international attention and enhance the region’s logistics capabilities. With repairs to the dock wall as the first step, this new facility has the potential to revolutionize cargo transportation in the area.

Definitions:

– Multimodal port facility: A port facility that allows for the transportation and handling of cargo using multiple modes of transportation, such as ships, trains, and trucks.

– Free trade zone: A designated area where goods can be imported, stored, processed, and re-exported without the intervention of customs authorities.

– Harbor Assistance Program: A grant program provided the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to support harbor infrastructure projects.

