Jeezy Releases Legendary Mixtapes on Streaming Services

On his 46th birthday, Jeezy delighted his fans making all of his iconic mixtapes available on streaming services for the first time ever. The Atlanta rap superstar took to Instagram to announce the news, stating that cult-classic mixtapes like “Trap or Die,” “I Am The Street Dream!,” and “The Last Laugh” are now accessible for streaming.

Jeezy rose to fame in the rap industry through his collaboration with renowned DJs such as DJ Drama, DJ Scream, and DJ Infamous, releasing numerous mixtapes that became instant hits. Now, fans can enjoy these mixtapes in their original version, with the original cover art, track listing, and features from different artists remain intact.

Support and birthday wishes poured in from Jeezy’s fellow hip-hop contemporaries, including 2 Chainz, Bun B, and Slim Thug. The release of these mixtapes on streaming platforms comes at a time when Jeezy is facing a public divorce from former The Real co-host Jeannie Mai.

As reported TMZ, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are still living together under the same roof in their Georgia home, despite their marriage being described as “awkward.” However, they have chosen to maintain their living situation for the sake of their one-year-old daughter, Monaco. Jeezy filed for divorce in September, citing that the marriage was irretrievably broken. He also requested that the court uphold the terms of their prenuptial agreement.

While there have been reports of conflicting values and unmet needs, Jeannie Mai believes that their marriage can still be saved. The situation between the couple remains fluid, and it will be interesting to see how their personal lives unfold in the coming months.

