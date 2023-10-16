Jeannie Mai subtly addresses divorce from Jeezy on Instagram

Jeannie Mai, co-host of the talk show The Real, has made a subtle change to her name on Instagram, which appears to address her divorce from husband Jeezy. Previously listed as “Jeannie Mai Jenkins,” her last name has now been updated. This change in her social media presence occurred around the same time she promoted her new show, Raid the Cage, through a behind-the-scenes video on October 15.

The alteration came shortly after Jeannie shared a cryptic message on October 11, following Jeezy’s filing for divorce on September 14. In the post, a handwritten note read, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect to heal,” accompanied a black heart in the caption.

According to court documents obtained Life & Style, Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie after two years of marriage, citing their marriage as “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” The rapper requested joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, who was born in January 2022.

The divorce came as a surprise to Jeannie, as just days prior to the filing, she had celebrated Jeezy’s memoir, Adversity For Sale, becoming a New York Times bestseller. In a heartfelt post on September 6, she expressed her admiration for Jeezy’s story and praised his ability to inspire through storytelling.

On October 12, Jeannie opened up about her divorce during an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show. She revealed that she disconnected from electronic devices when Jeezy filed, allowing herself to focus on her own voice and the truth. Jeannie emphasized the importance of self-care and taking things one day at a time.

Jeannie found solace in her daughter, Monaco, whom she refers to as her “North star.” She expressed gratitude for being a mother and credited her daughter with helping her navigate this challenging period.

While Jeezy has not publicly addressed the divorce, he did share a cryptic post on the day of the filing. The caption accompanied a series of photos showing him leaning against a luxury car, stating, “Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me.”

Jeannie and Jeezy met on the set of The Real in 2018 and began their relationship in 2019. They got married in March 2021 and welcomed their daughter less than a year later.

