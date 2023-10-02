In Memory of Jean Van Buren: A Life Celebrated

Jean Van Buren, known for her positive attitude, kind heart, and sense of humor, passed away on June 7, 2023, at the age of 92. Her family fondly remembers the joy she brought to others during her lifetime and asks that she be remembered in the same light.

Jean is survived her children, David, Thomas, Kathryn, Nancy, Janice, and their families. Her legacy extends to her 15 great-grandchildren, as well as her special cousin Bill Andresen, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death her parents, Olaf and Irene Andresen, her sister Barbara Mead, her husbands George Van Buren and Maynard Aro.

To honor Jean’s memory, a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Superior, Wisconsin. The visitation will begin at 10:00am, followed the service at 11:00am. A luncheon will be held in the Fellowship Hall thereafter.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests considering a donation to one of the following organizations that were important to Jean: Concordia Lutheran Church, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society | Blood Cancer Leaders, or the American Heart Association Wisconsin.

Jean Van Buren’s life was one filled with love, laughter, and compassion. Let us cherish her memory and carry on her spirit of joy and kindness.

