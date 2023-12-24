Jealous Boyfriend Sentenced for Strangling Partner Over Snapchat Account

In a shocking incident, a jealous boyfriend attacked and strangled his partner after discovering that he had created a new Snapchat account. The incident took place during a night out in Preston, where the couple had a heated argument over the partner’s new social media account. The argument escalated when they returned home, with the attacker pinning his victim down and choking him. The court heard that the attacker told his partner, “you can’t message other boys,” while the victim struggled to breathe and speak.

The attacker, Samuel Barker, 26, was handed a suspended sentence Preston Crown Court. The judge acknowledged that the incident had already left psychological marks on Barker. The court was informed that Barker and his partner had been in a relationship since January 2022, but they had experienced turbulent times with frequent arguments. They had even separated between December 2022 and January 2023.

The altercation occurred on April 28, 2023, when the couple went out for a night of drinking in Preston. Barker became furious upon discovering that his partner had created a new Snapchat account to sever ties with old contacts. The situation escalated further when Barker learned about his boyfriend’s communication with a male friend who had been unwell.

Upon returning home, Barker’s anger intensified, leading to the violent choking incident. The victim’s panicked struggles did not deter Barker, who exerted more force with each passing moment. The victim described feeling his vision fading during the five-minute ordeal. Eventually, Barker released him and left the room after his sister intervened.

Following the attack, the victim reported the incident to the police on May 14. He detailed the impact it has had on his life, including restarting counseling for stress and anxiety. The victim also expressed difficulties in socializing with new people due to the lasting trauma of the attack.

During the court proceedings, Barker’s defense lawyer emphasized that the incident was out of character for her client. Barker, who had formerly worked for Lancashire Police, displayed remorse and sought counseling to rehabilitate himself. The judge handed Barker a 12-month suspended sentence with rehabilitation and community service requirements.

This case serves as a reminder of the dangerous consequences of jealousy and controlling behavior within relationships. It highlights the need for awareness and support for victims of domestic abuse.