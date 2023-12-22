The Rise of Nostalgic Photoshoots: Capturing Memories with a Twist

Summary: A new trend on TikTok has emerged where users are flocking to JCPenney to stage exaggeratedly nostalgic photoshoots. Some users seek nostalgia, while others aim to create perceived discomfort. However, the most impactful photoshoots blend these aims together, resulting in a unique trend that has taken social media storm.

In recent months (or years, to be exact), photographers on TikTok have found a new pastime – staging highly nostalgic photoshoots at JCPenney. This trend allows them to indulge in the limitless well of performative nostalgia that the department store offers. Some photographers seek to recreate the past and evoke a sense of longing for thegone era. Others, however, create intentionally ill-advised and uncomfortable setups, pushing the boundaries of nostalgia.

The key to creating a truly memorable photoshoot lies in combining these two seemingly contradictory aims. By going all in on what has been aptly coined as “JCPenneyisms,” photographers capture attention and influence trends on TikTok.

While this article may be rendered largely useless due to the saturation of this trend on social media, we have gathered a few notable highlights from the growing selection of JCPenney photoshoot clips.

One recurring feature among many TikTok videos in this trend is the use of Grover Washington Jr.’s Grammy-winning hit “Just the Two of Us.” This 1981 classic has been embraced TikTok users, who have incorporated it into their photoshoots. Interestingly, the song was also sampled Will Smith in his 1997 single of the same name, further elevating its popularity and contributing to the nostalgia factor.

The rise of nostalgic photoshoots at JCPenney signifies the desire to capture memories with a twist. Whether it is for genuine nostalgia, creating discomfort, or simply hopping on the latest trends, these photoshoots have become a unique form of self-expression on TikTok. So if you’re feeling the urge to document your existence in a creatively exaggerated fashion, head on down to your local JCPenney and put your own spin on this trend.