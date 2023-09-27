The Utah Jazz Launches Jazz+: A Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service

The Utah Jazz has finally launched their highly anticipated direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service called Jazz+. Available to Jazz fans within the local broadcast territory (Utah, parts of Idaho and Wyoming), Jazz+ offers live game broadcasts, original and exclusive content series, and on-demand content.

One of the exciting features of Jazz+ is the ability for fans to stream game broadcasts in both English and Spanish, whereas previously, Spanish broadcasts were only available on the radio. The team aims to provide the best fan experience possible, and Jazz+ allows fans to have 24/7 digital access to the Utah Jazz.

The prices for Jazz+ subscriptions are as follows: a yearly subscription costs $125.50, while fans can opt for a monthly subscription for $15.50. For those who prefer to purchase individual games, they can do so for $5 each. Additionally, fans who purchase an annual subscription before October 24 will receive two upper bowl tickets to a select Jazz home game, as well as a Jazz hat and t-shirt.

To access Jazz+, fans can download the Jazz+ app from Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Samsung devices. The app will be available before the start of the regular season game on October 25. However, it will not be accessible during the preseason. As an alternative, fans can subscribe to the service through the website at nba.com/jazz/jazzplus.

It’s important to note that while Jazz+ is limited to fans within the local broadcast territory, those who travel outside of the area can still temporarily use the streaming service for up to 30 days. Afterwards, they will need to return to the local broadcast territory and log into the service.

The Jazz+ streaming service will not restrict the number of users who can share a single login. However, only one fan can be logged into the app at a time. Users will be required to have an active email address to access the service.

In addition to live game broadcasts, Jazz+ offers unique content for fans, including an ongoing series called “Shoot the Shot” featuring head coach Will Hardy. The service also provides behind-the-scenes footage from the team’s history and alternative broadcasts featuring interviews with franchise alumni. Other content includes the Meet the Coaches series and the Utah Sights and Bites feature, where players and fans share their favorite spots in the city.

Overall, Jazz+ aims to enhance the fan experience providing digital access to the Utah Jazz, showcasing exclusive content, and allowing fans to watch games and engage with the team like never before.

Sources:

– KSL 5 TV

– nba.com/jazz/jazzplus