Jay Cutler Goes Instagram Official with New Girlfriend

Three years after his split with Kristin Cavallari, former NFL star Jay Cutler has found love again. Cutler recently went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Samantha Robertson. Robertson has shared photos of the couple on her Instagram account, showing their affection for each other.

The first set of photos was posted on September 20, featuring the couple at a friend’s wedding in France. The pictures captured their intimate moments, including one where Robertson was nestled into Cutler’s chest with a glass of wine. The caption read, “Vive la France,” showcasing their enjoyment of the trip.

When one of Robertson’s friends commented, expressing their love for the couple, Cutler responded with a heartfelt reply, saying, “don’t we all.” This interaction further revealed their deep connection and affection for each other.

Just days later, Robertson shared another picture of the couple enjoying a sunset in Montana. Cutler commented on the post, expressing his desire to return to the picturesque location. Robertson playfully replied, “I was ready the second we left,” indicating that their time spent together was cherished and leaves them wanting more.

This public declaration of their relationship on social media confirms that Cutler and Robertson are now a couple. While details about their relationship are still unknown, it’s clear that they have found happiness in each other’s company.

