Jay Cutler Dating Samantha Robertson, Makes it Instagram Official

Former NFL player Jay Cutler has moved on from his split with Kristin Cavallari and is now dating Samantha Robertson. The couple recently made their relationship Instagram official, sharing photos from a friend’s wedding in Paris and a trip to Montana.

The news of Jay and Samantha’s relationship was first reported The Messenger, who revealed that they met through mutual friends in Nashville. They have been dating for a while and Jay even flew with Samantha to Paris, where their kids have also met.

Samantha was previously married to Justin Timberlake’s best friend, Trace Ayala, but it is unclear when they split. In 2019, she paid tribute to Trace on Instagram, praising him as a father and husband.

Jay and Kristin Cavallari announced their divorce in 2020 after 10 years together. They expressed their love and respect for each other and asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Sources:

– The Messenger

– Instagram