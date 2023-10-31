New Perspective on Boris Johnson’s Response to the Pandemic

In March 2020, Boris Johnson faced criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to messages revealed during the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former chief adviser, expressed frustration, stating that Johnson had gone into “Jaws mode w–k,” a reference to the 1975 film in which the fictional mayor kept the beaches open during a shark attack. Cummings complained that Johnson was “melting down” and failing to absorb important information.

During the inquiry, Lee Cain, the former prime minister’s director of communications, explained that Johnson often joked about the Jaws character, believing that the mayor’s determination to keep the beaches open represented a hero’s mentality. Johnson had given speeches in the past praising the mayor as the real hero of Jaws. Cain stated that the reference was a way for Johnson to emphasize the importance of protecting the local economy.

The inquiry also revealed other WhatsApp messages showing concerns about the government’s preparedness. Cummings criticized the lack of planning and coordination, expressing that some officials were “terrifyingly s–t.” He urged Johnson to take immediate action, stating that delaying any announcements would lead to a significant number of deaths.

Cummings also called for daily meetings in the Cabinet room without the involvement of the Welsh, Scottish, and Northern Irish governments, emphasizing the need for open and honest communication within the team. He believed that the prime minister should be informed directly without any potential filters.

In an earlier message, Cummings revealed that Johnson initially did not consider COVID-19 to be a significant threat, comparing it to swine flu. Johnson’s main concern, he believed, was the impact on the economy.

These messages shed light on the internal dynamics and decision-making processes within the government during the early stages of the pandemic. It raises questions about the effectiveness of communication and the ability to respond to a rapidly evolving crisis. Understanding these nuances allows for a more comprehensive evaluation of the decisions made and their impact on public health.

