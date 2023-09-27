Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About Social Media Negativity

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, known for his marvelous work in movies, recently engaged with his fans through an Ask SRK session on X. During one of these sessions, a fan asked him about dealing with social media negativity and staying positive. In response, Shah Rukh Khan emphasized the importance of maintaining dignity and patience.

The actor advised his fans to refrain from using profanities and personal negativity towards others. Instead, he urged them to spread love and kindness. Shah Rukh Khan believes that kind words lead to positive feelings and actions. He also added, “God Bhagwaan Allah looks at those kindly whose words are kind.”

Another fan asked the actor if he ever looks back and thinks about life before stardom. To this, Shah Rukh Khan responded saying that he never does. He believes that the road ahead is more attractive than the paths he has already negotiated.

Shah Rukh Khan’s impeccable acting skills have always left his fans in awe. However, it is not just his talent but also his wisdom and perspective on life that keeps his fans hooked to him.

This interaction with fans not only showcases Shah Rukh Khan’s humility but also gives his fans an insight into his thoughts and beliefs. It is a reminder that positivity and love can go a long way in navigating the often negative sphere of social media.

Sources:

– Original article: [Source Name]

– Definitions: X – formerly known as Twitter