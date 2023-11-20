Jason Momoa’s Hilarious SNL Skit Takes a Fresh Spin on Roman Empire

Jason Momoa once again graced the stage of Saturday Night Live, showcasing his comedic chops in a side-splitting sketch that parodied a popular TikTok trend centered around the Roman Empire. The three-minute skit, titled “Roman Song,” follows Momoa’s character as he enters deep contemplation while his worried partner, portrayed Ego Nwodim, serenades him about the fading state of their relationship.

In a surprising twist, Momoa’s character reveals that his thoughts are consumed the Roman Empire, leading to an uproarious display of his gladiator alter ego. Dressed in fierce attire, Momoa raps about his infatuation with the ancient era, surrounded a group of enthusiastic soldier dancers.

The comedic verses highlight his admiration for historical Roman figures, such as Julius Caesar, who enjoys the reputation of being unapologetically audacious. Momoa’s gladiator praises Caesar’s disregard for convention and even includes a playful reference to the aqueducts—an ingenious invention of the time.

As the skit unfolds, other SNL cast members, including Mikey Day and Kenan Thompson, join in the fantasy of the City of Seven Hills, much to their partners’ chagrin. The sketch masterfully combines humor and history, offering a fresh and entertaining take on the enduring fascination with the Roman Empire.

Saturday’s episode of SNL also featured the debut performances of Billboard chart-topper Tate McRae. The 20-year-old pop star captivated the audience with renditions of her hit song “Greedy” and a soulful ballad titled “Grave.” Fans can catch McRae’s upcoming performance at the Billboard Music Awards, where she is set to perform “Greedy.”

To watch the hilarious “Roman Song” skit, viewers can tune into SNL on Peacock, a streaming platform that offers access to the show’s previous episodes along with exclusive content. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness Jason Momoa’s comedic genius and experience SNL’s unique take on the Roman Empire.

