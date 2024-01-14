Jason Momoa Embraces Nomadic Lifestyle Post-Divorce with Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa, known for his iconic roles in “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones,” has recently opened up about his newfound nomadic lifestyle following his divorce from actress Lisa Bonet. The 44-year-old actor revealed that he is currently living on the road, embracing the freedom that comes with a life untethered to a fixed home.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Momoa shared, “I don’t even have a home right now. I live on the road. I’m always in these weird places.” He expressed his love for immersing himself in everyday life and connecting with regular people, while pursuing his passion for acting. Momoa sees his nomadic lifestyle as an opportunity to explore new locations and cultures, and he plans to continue this journey as he embarks on the filming of the highly anticipated “Minecraft” movie in New Zealand.

Momoa’s revelation about his nomadic lifestyle comes shortly after his divorce from Bonet. The couple, who had been together since 2005 and tied the knot in 2017, recently finalized their divorce in an uncontested agreement. Bonet, who sought joint physical and legal custody of their children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, chose to prioritize an amicable settlement rather than engaging in a prolonged court battle.

While the divorce marks the end of Momoa and Bonet’s romantic relationship, it is evident that Momoa is embracing this new chapter in his life with enthusiasm. Living on the road allows him to immerse himself in different communities, fueling his creativity and passion for his craft. As Momoa continues to explore the world through his nomadic lifestyle, fans can look forward to witnessing his captivating performances on the big screen and perhaps gaining insights into the diverse cultures he encounters along the way.