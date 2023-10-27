Health Boss Under Scrutiny for Deleted Covid WhatsApp Messages

Scotland’s National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Leitch, has faced criticism after it was revealed that he deleted WhatsApp messages every day during the Covid pandemic. These messages cannot be handed over to official inquiries as they have been destroyed. The revelation comes as SNP ministers are accused of failing to provide messages to the UK’s Covid public inquiry, potentially breaking the law not retaining records.

Professor Leitch played a leading role in Scotland’s battle against coronavirus and was frequently seen during TV briefings alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. However, the deletion of his messages raises concerns that the government may be evading scrutiny during the inquiry. Scottish Labour’s deputy leader Jackie Baillie strongly criticized Professor Leitch, claiming that anyone who destroys evidence betrays those affected the pandemic and delays justice for grieving families.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross questioned Health Secretary Humza Yousaf during a recent session at Holyrood, demanding an explanation as to why key messages had not been provided to the inquiry. Yousaf responded stating that the government is fully committed to cooperating with both the UK and Scottish inquiries. He assured that any relevant information, including WhatsApp messages, would be handed over and investigated appropriately.

The news of the deleted messages has sparked further controversy, with grieving families and the public calling for transparency and answers from the government. The issue highlights the importance of retaining records and ensuring accountability during times of crisis.

