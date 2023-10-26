Scottish Official’s Deleted WhatsApp Messages Cause Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that electronic messages sent one of Scotland’s leading figures in the fight against Covid-19 have been deleted. The Times newspaper reports that national clinical director, Jason Leitch, deleted his WhatsApp communications every day, making it impossible for official inquiries to access them.

This revelation has raised concerns and accusations of the Scottish government withholding crucial information from the ongoing UK Covid-19 inquiry. While the Scottish government claims that WhatsApp is not used for decision-making and that government decisions are recorded in the official record, the inquiry has requested access to WhatsApp messages relating to logistics and day-to-day communication. However, due to the personal information contained within these messages, a legal basis, such as a section 21 order, is needed to provide them.

Both the UK and Scottish Covid inquiries have previously issued orders preventing the destruction of electronic messages. The fact that Prof Leitch deleted his WhatsApp messages daily means that important communications during the pandemic have been lost. This adds to the concerns expressed the counsel to the inquiry, who found it “surprising” that many messages from politicians and officials had been deleted.

The deletion of these messages has prompted calls for transparency, accountability, and a robust investigation. The Scottish Covid Bereaved Group expressed incredulity and devastation at the notion that important WhatsApp messages had been deleted. They believe that a thorough inquiry requires the retrieval of all relevant information, including these deleted messages.

While Scottish government insiders argue that decisions were not made through WhatsApp and that official channels were used for formalizing discussions, the absence of these messages hampers the ability of any Covid inquiry to fully evaluate the decision-making process.

FAQ:

Q: Why were Prof Leitch’s WhatsApp messages deleted?

Prof Leitch reportedly deleted his WhatsApp messages daily, leaving no trace of communications from the time of the pandemic. The exact reason for this action is unknown.

Q: What impact does this have on the inquiries?

The deletion of these messages complicates the inquiries into the UK and Scottish government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. It hinders the ability to assess decision-making processes and potentially limits the scope of the investigations.

Q: What are the demands from the Scottish Covid Bereaved Group?

The Scottish Covid Bereaved Group is calling for transparency, justice, truth, and accountability. They believe that all relevant information, including the deleted messages, should be brought forward to ensure a robust inquiry.