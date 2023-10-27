New Article: Scottish Government Official Accused of Deleting COVID-19 WhatsApp Messages

In a recent report The Times, it has been revealed that electronic messages sent Jason Leitch, the national clinical director of Scotland, have been deleted, making them unavailable for official inquiries in relation to Scotland’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was discovered that Prof Leitch deleted his WhatsApp communications on a daily basis, which meant that none of them were preserved when a “do not destroy” notice was issued. The Scottish government has been asked the UK Covid-19 inquiry to provide all material related to decision making, but with the deletion of these messages, it raises concerns about transparency and accountability.

Although the Scottish government claims that it is not their culture to use WhatsApp for decision making and that government decisions should be recorded in the official record, it is important to note that the UK inquiry has material from the official record. However, the inquiry has also requested WhatsApp messages relating to logistics and day-to-day communication, which the Scottish government would need a legal basis to provide due to the personal information contained within them.

This development has led to accusations against the Scottish government of not fully cooperating with the UK Covid-19 inquiry. Jamie Dawson KC, counsel to the inquiry, expressed surprise at the deletion of messages politicians and officials. In response, First Minister Humza Yousaf has promised to investigate the matter and ensure that all relevant information, regardless of its type, will be handed over.

These revelations have sparked concerns among various groups, including the Scottish Covid Bereaved Group. Margaret Waterton, speaking on behalf of the group, expressed disbelief at the deletion of important WhatsApp messages and emphasized the need for justice, truth, and accountability. The group believes that the availability of this information is crucial for a robust inquiry that leaves no stone unturned.

It is evident that the deletion of these messages raises questions about the transparency and reliability of the Scottish government’s decision-making process during the pandemic. As both the UK and Scottish Covid inquiries aim to investigate the response to and impact of the pandemic, the alleged deletion of messages hinders a comprehensive assessment of the actions taken the Scottish government.

FAQ:

Q: What messages were deleted Jason Leitch?

A: Jason Leitch, the national clinical director of Scotland, deleted his WhatsApp communications on a daily basis.

Q: Why were the messages deleted?

A: The messages were deleted, resulting in their unavailability for official inquiries, when a “do not destroy” notice was issued.

Q: What has been the response from the Scottish government?

A: The Scottish government has stated that it is not their culture to use WhatsApp for decision making and that official government decisions should be recorded in the official record.

Q: What is the impact of these deletions?

A: The deletions have raised concerns about transparency and accountability and have led to accusations of lack of cooperation with the UK Covid-19 inquiry.

Q: What is the Scottish Covid Bereaved Group’s stance on the deletions?

A: The Scottish Covid Bereaved Group finds it incredulous that important WhatsApp messages were deleted and emphasizes the need for justice, truth, and accountability in order to have a robust inquiry.