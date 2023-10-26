New Ways for Hollywood to Find Streaming Success

The streaming industry has been rapidly evolving, and Hollywood’s major players are facing the challenge of adapting to this new landscape. In a recent guest essay for Variety, former WarnerMedia CEO, Jason Kilar, shares his vision for the industry and offers innovative ideas for achieving streaming success.

Kilar believes that Hollywood should strive to create an “everything” streaming platform that incorporates the best aspects of traditional cable TV bundles. This platform would provide a wide variety of content to cater to diverse viewer preferences, offering a comprehensive entertainment experience.

When asked why he wrote the essay, Kilar expresses his care for the industry and his desire to see it thrive. He acknowledges the challenges that the industry has faced, including cord-cutting and strikes, and emphasizes the importance of finding the right way forward amidst these difficult times.

Reflecting on his experience leading WarnerMedia during a tumultuous period, Kilar recognizes the impact of debt levels on the decision-making process. He believes that these debt levels, in addition to the secular decline of linear television, have contributed to the challenges faced Hollywood companies. However, he commends the teams at Warner and across the industry for embracing change and navigating the path to success.

In terms of future trends, Kilar predicts that the pay TV world will move in one of two directions 2024 and 2025. Some companies will achieve both scale and engagement, with a large number of paying viewers actively engaged with their content. Others may struggle to achieve this and might need to seek partnerships or consolidation opportunities to remain competitive.

Kilar’s essay offers a fresh perspective on the streaming industry and provides valuable insights for Hollywood’s major players. By embracing change, focusing on scale and engagement, and creating a comprehensive streaming platform, the industry can find a path to profitability and success in the increasingly crowded streaming marketplace.

FAQ

Q: What is an “everything” streaming platform?

An “everything” streaming platform refers to a comprehensive streaming service that offers a wide variety of content, similar to the traditional cable TV bundle. It aims to cater to diverse viewer preferences and provide a comprehensive entertainment experience.

Q: Why are debt levels important in Hollywood?

Debt levels influence decision-making in Hollywood companies as they limit the available capital for future investments. High levels of debt can have a significant impact on the financial health and strategic direction of a company.

Q: What are the future trends predicted for the pay TV world?

According to Jason Kilar, the pay TV world is likely to move in one of two directions. Some companies will successfully achieve scale and engagement, with a large number of paying viewers actively engaged with their content. Others may face challenges and need to seek partnerships or consolidation opportunities to stay competitive.