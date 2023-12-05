Title: Jason Kelce’s Wife Shows Support for Taylor Swift Amid Marriage Rumors

Summary: Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, expressed her unwavering support for Taylor Swift after rumors surfaced regarding the pop star’s supposed marriage. This comes in the wake of Taylor’s publicist, Tree Paine, addressing the false claims made anonymous gossip site Deuxmoi, asserting that there was never a wedding or ceremony between Taylor and her ex-lover, Joe Alwyn.

In a recent Instagram post from Today, detailing Tree Paine’s response, Kylie Kelce clicked the “like” button, signifying her support for Taylor amidst the fabricated rumors. As the rumors gained momentum, alleging a wedding ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 before their supposed split in April 2023, Tree Paine made a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 30th.

Tree expressed her frustration with the dissemination of false information about Taylor and called out Deuxmoi for perpetuating these baseless claims. She emphasized that there was never any kind of marriage or ceremony between Taylor and Joe, stating that posting such lies was both insane and harmful.

Taylor Swift’s representative, in addition to Tree’s statement, called on those responsible for spreading these rumors to be held accountable for the pain and trauma their posts cause. As the tabloid gossip circulated, it became necessary to address the false narrative and reaffirm that Taylor’s relationship with Joe did not culminate in marriage.

Kylie Kelce’s public support for Taylor Swift further illustrates the strength of their friendship. With her simple “like” on the supporting Instagram post, Kylie sends a message of solidarity and stands firmly alongside Taylor Swift, countering the unfounded speculation that has gained attention in recent days.