The Next Star in the Kelce Family: Wyatt

Wyatt, the oldest daughter of NFL player Jason Kelce, has become a viral sensation after her mom, Kylie, shared a heartwarming video on TikTok. The video shows Wyatt attentively watching her dad play in the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Los Angeles Rams. As Wyatt asks questions about the players, her mom patiently explains the details of the game, including introducing the star player Aaron Donald and the role of the referee.

One of the highlights of the video is when Wyatt spots Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who wears pink shoes to each game so his young daughter can easily spot him. Wyatt excitedly exclaims, “I see the pink shoes again!” The adorable interaction has captured the hearts of over 7 million viewers on TikTok.

Fans have been quick to relate to the video, with comments pouring in expressing how Wyatt’s curiosity and excitement mirrors their own experiences as football fans. Many praised Wyatt for representing the “swifties,” referring to Taylor Swift’s fanbase, during football games.

Wyatt and her little sister Elliotte also made a charming appearance on their father and uncle’s “New Heights” podcast, where Jason and Travis Kelce expressed their joy upon seeing the video. Jason admitted to immediately smiling when watching the video, while Travis admired Wyatt for bringing a smile to everyone’s face. The Kelce family has recently released a documentary on Amazon Prime, which has quickly become the most-watched documentary movie ever on the platform.

Wyatt’s enthusiasm for football and her adorable interactions with her parents have captured the attention of millions. It’s no surprise that she is turning into a star in the Kelce family, joining her famous football-playing father and uncle.

