New Perspective: Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Defend Their Relationship and Family Life

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, country music star Jason Aldean revealed that he and his wife of eight years, Brittany Aldean, are a strong couple who support each other when faced with backlash. While Jason gets fired up the criticism, it is Brittany who often jumps in first to defend him.

According to Aldean, his wife is more active on social media than he is, which allows her to see negative comments and news articles about him before he does. This prompts her to inform him and leads him down an internet rabbit hole where he discovers more about the situation, ultimately fueling his own fire.

But it’s not just the negative aspects of their lives that Aldean discussed. He also opened up about the joys of having his family on the road with him during his “Highway Desperado” tour. Aldean shared that his young children are now old enough to stay up and watch his shows, which brings them excitement and allows them to spend quality time together as a family.

Jason and Brittany Aldean have been married since 2015 and have two children, Memphis and Navy. They strive to make their family life a priority, even while traveling. They often take breaks from touring to indulge in fun activities, such as visiting Disneyland. Their goal is to create a strong bond and cherish every moment together.

In addition to defending themselves against online backlash, the couple has faced controversy with Jason’s recent music video for “Try That In A Small Town.” Aldean has adamantly defended the song, stating that it speaks to the sense of community he experienced while growing up. He believes in the importance of speaking the truth, even if it goes against the politically correct narrative.

While the media continues to twist stories to fit their own agendas, the Aldeans remain steadfast in their commitment to staying true to themselves and their values. They encourage free thinking and appreciate the support they receive from fans who understand their perspective.

By standing together, Jason and Brittany Aldean demonstrate the power of love, resilience, and the importance of family. Despite the challenges they face, they continue to navigate the music industry and their personal lives with grace and authenticity.

FAQ:

Q: How long have Jason and Brittany Aldean been married?

A: Jason and Brittany Aldean have been married since 2015.

Q: How many children do they have?

A: The couple has two children together, Memphis and Navy.

Q: What was the controversy surrounding Jason’s music video?

A: Jason faced backlash for his music video “Try That In A Small Town,” but he defended it, stating that it represents the sense of community he experienced growing up.

Q: How do they handle criticism?

A: While both Jason and Brittany get fired up criticism, Brittany often jumps in first to defend him. They encourage free thinking and staying true to oneself.